Tyson Kidd sends rare personal message to his wife Natalya

Natalya and Tyson Kidd are among the most beloved couples in the world of pro wrestling. The veteran grapplers have racked up achievements in and out of the ring while staying connected to their fans through social media. Kidd just shared photos and publicly praised his wife to mark a very special day.

Kidd works as a WWE Producer these days, amid rumors of a surprise comeback, while he and Natalya train various talents at The Dungeon 2.0 in Florida. The daughter of Jim Neidhart has enjoyed a career resurgence in her 25th year as a wrestler, with success including blockbuster non-WWE appearances. The wrestling world is celebrating The Hart Dungeon's only female graduate for a different reason today, as she is turning 43 years old.

The Queen of Harts is the most amazing person The Workhorse has ever known, according to Kidd himself. The 44-year-old took to Instagram to wish his wife a Happy Birthday, lauding her with praise and adulation. Kidd wrapped the message by looking forward to many more birthdays together and included several photos of the happy couple.

"Happy birthday @natbynature [red heart emoji] You’re the most amazing person I’ve ever known!! Your selflessness is second to none, your knowledge is unmatched. It’s not an accident that we have 6 world records hanging in our office (all 6 are yours [ROTFL emoji]) as your work ethic is something I’m very envious of. I love you very much, I look forward to many more birthdays together!" Tyson Kidd wrote with the photos below.

Kidd and Natalya teamed up around two dozen times in WWE, often as The Hart Dynasty with David Hart Smith. Their first-ever bout came on April 23, 2009, during the second edition of WWE Superstars from London, where they were quickly defeated by Finlay and Hornswoggle.

Natalya teases WWE EVOLVE appearance

A new episode of World Wrestling Entertainment's EVOLVE will air on Wednesday, featuring a Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion with Wendy Choo vs. Kali Armstrong vs. Kendal Grey vs. Kylie Rae. Natalya took to X this evening to tease a special appearance.

"Tomorrow is a big night for Evolve because the first Evolve Womens Champion will be crowned. And I might just drop in... @Tubi [black heart emoji]," Natalya wrote.

Lince Dorado vs. Jackson Drake vs. Jordan Oasis has also been announced for Wednesday's episode. WWE EVOLVE airs each Wednesday on Tubi. The one-hour episodes are taped at the Performance Center in Orlando.

