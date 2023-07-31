Natalya thinks "p****d off" WWE star will prove doubters wrong (Exclusive)

Natalya believes Becky Lynch's recent comment about Zoey Stark will make the former NXT star even more determined to succeed.

Stark joined the RAW brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft in April. Since then, the 29-year-old has become one of the most prominent villains in the women's division alongside her ally Trish Stratus. On the June 12 episode of RAW, Lynch told Stark that "the one thing you lack is a personality."

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya backed Stark to silence her critics in the coming weeks:

"I like that Trish is always open for a great story. She's always open to reinvent and be a good storyteller. I'm loving this partnership with Zoey. I think it's great, and I think even when Becky Lynch said, 'Zoey, you have no personality,' sometimes you do the best stuff when you're p****d off, and I think that comment really p****d off Zoey Stark because I think Zoey Stark actually does have a personality, but she's just dying to let it show." [7:21 – 7:55]

Natalya thinks Trish Stratus will help Zoey Stark

Since moving to RAW, Zoey Stark has recorded victories over Candice LeRae, Natalya, and Nikki Cross. She also defeated Becky Lynch on July 10 before losing a rematch to The Man on July 24.

Natalya expects Stark's progress to continue under the guidance of Trish Stratus every week on RAW:

"I think Trish Stratus is going to be able to help Zoey bring out that personality that nobody has ever seen before. I think they make a great pairing, and I think it's awesome, and I think it's awesome that Trish wants to kinda help Zoey come out of her shell." [7:55 – 8:07]

On August 5, SummerSlam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Stratus (w/Stark) is expected to face Lynch at the event.

