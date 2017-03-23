WWE News: Natalya to induct Beth Phoenix into the WWE Hall of Fame

Beth Phoenix's good friend Natalya will induct her into the WWE Hall Of Fame, class of 2017.

Beth Phoenix and Natalya are good friends outside the ring

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 by her good friend Natalya, the news has been officially revealed by WWE.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2017 includes legendary names such as Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude, Teddy Long and the aforementioned Beth Phoenix.

In case you didn’t know...

Beth Phoenix (real name Elizabeth Cocianski-Copeland) is a former WWE Divas champion and 3-time WWE Women’s champion, she’s married to fellow Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as Edge.

Also read: WWE News: Triple H congratulates Beth Phoenix on Hall of Fame Induction

Phoenix will be the youngest inductee into the Hall of Fame of all time, at 36 years of age. With her induction, Beth Phoenix and Edge will become the first real-life couple to both be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter:

As reported by WWE.com, WWE Superstar Natalya was all praises about Phoenix, with whom she had a memorable rivalry during the latter’s time inside the squared circle. Here’s what Nattie had to say about the same:

“There’s nobody that I can think of that deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame more than Beth Phoenix. She’s a pioneer for women in our division. Beth did extraordinary things for women in WWE. B eth broke down a lot of walls for women in the industry in the sense that she wasn’t a cookie-cutter-type female wrestler. She was bigger than the other girls, she was muscular and dominant, she was strong. At different stages in WWE, that wasn’t always the ‘in’ thing.”

Natalya added that Beth always stayed true to herself, believed in herself and blazed her own trail. She then went on to add:

“It’s not a surprise. Beth knows I’d put her in the Sharpshooter if she asked anybody else. Beth is one of my best friends. We’re close as sisters. It’s such a huge honor for me to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame because I feel like we shared so many incredible memories on the road, traveling thousands of miles together. We did it all together. While Beth is getting this honor, I want to help share her journey and do her justice.”

Here’s Beth’s tweet acknowledging her friend Natalya:

When it comes to friends, she is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. @NatbyNature thank you #DOD4Ever pic.twitter.com/33ICsZq2M3 — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 22, 2017

What’s next?

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the WWE Network on Friday, March 31st 2017, from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Author’s Take:

Well, the ‘Divas of Doom’ are back, only this time around instead of performing inside the squared-circle, they’ll be taking the dais on what is one of the most prestigious nights in WWE’s calendar year - the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Beth Phoenix truly broke the stereotype for women wrestlers in the WWE. We salute her contributions to the professional wrestling industry and the WWE Universe and hereby wish ‘The Glamazon’ Ms Elizabeth Cocianski-Copeland the best of luck in her future endeavours.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com