Natalya wants to bring ex-WWE star out of retirement (Exclusive)

Natalya wants to share the ring with three women in WWE one day, including TNA's Jordynne Grace and retired legend Gail Kim.

The Queen of Harts has been a regular presence on WWE programming since making her main roster debut in 2008. She is widely viewed as one of the most talented in-ring technicians in the women's division.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Natalya said she wants to face Grace in a one-on-one bout. Grace made a surprise appearance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match despite being under contract with TNA.

"I thought it was so cool that we brought Jordynne Grace over for the Royal Rumble," Natalya stated. "I wanna wrestle Jordynne Grace. I would love to compete against her." [2:54 – 3:02]

Natalya also wants to renew her rivalry with current TNA producer Gail Kim. The two women faced off in several multi-person matches between 2006 and 2011, but never had a singles contest on WWE television.

"I am dying to bring Gail Kim out of retirement," Natalya continued. "Gail is so underrated, she's so talented. To work with her or to work against her, she's amazing. But Gail Kim, her style, she was so ahead of her time, and when I think about IYO [SKY] and I think about Dakota [Kai], and I think about so many talented women, like Zoey Stark, I think about their styles and I'm like, 'Gail was an innovator of that style.' She's just somebody that always deserves their flowers." [3:02 – 3:39]

Natalya also wants to face rumored new WWE star

During WrestleMania XL week, former STARDOM wrestler Giulia appeared at WWE World before attending NXT Stand & Deliver. Although it has not yet been confirmed, the popular star's arrival in WWE is expected to be announced soon.

Natalya is a big fan of Giulia and would like to train with her. She also jokingly invited NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi and AEW's Kazuchika Okada to join her:

"I also wanna wrestle Giulia," Natalya said. "I know she's been rumored to be around this neck of the woods. I know she was at WWE World yesterday. Giulia is a dream match of mine, and also I would love to have her come down to the dungeon and train with us. I think she would have so much fun (...) Giulia, Tanahashi, Okada, we'd love to have you guys in the dungeon, so come on down!" [5:08 – 5:43]

Natalya added that she enjoys watching Japanese wrestling. She recently attended the STARDOM American Dream 2024 show in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL.

