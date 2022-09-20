Nathan Frazer dating current female WWE Superstar

NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer is dating fellow WWE Superstar Thea Hail, as per their latest social media posts.

Frazer was one of the hottest properties to jump ship from AEW to WWE during the Pandemic Era. He was one of Seth Rollins' students who always wanted to make his way to WWE. After his fantastic performance in AEW, he signed a deal with WWE and began working for NXT UK.

Ben Carter was repackaged as Nathan Frazer in WWE. Thea Hail is one of the youngest signed WWE Superstars to begin her career in NXT 2.0. Since joining the brand, she has aligned herself with Andre Chase University and has been a member of the group.

Frazer took the wrestling world by storm when he posted a picture with Hail on his Instagram and Twitter, seemingly confirming their relationship. Earlier this year, the two began working under the same brand as Frazer moved from NXT UK to 2.0. Check out the image put up by Frazer on his Twitter account:

"Still haven’t seen any of the movies"

Nathan Frazer @WWEFrazer Still haven’t seen any of the movies Still haven’t seen any of the movies https://t.co/v7BHZo8NWa

In the caption, Frazer talked about the Harry Potter franchise as Hogwarts can be seen in the background.

How did Twitter react on seeing Nathan Frazer and Thea Hail together?

The internet can be a gruesome place for celebrities as fans express their opinions without being biased. Last month, Bron Breakker and Cora Jade opened up about their relationship and the wrestling world was surprised upon discovering their relationship.

Last night, Nathan Frazer uploaded a picture to his social media accounts which seemingly confirmed his relationship with fellow NXT Superstar Thea Hail. Fans had mixed reactions to the two superstars, while some of them critiqued Hail's age and others were supportive of their newly found relationship:

Connor Devlin @ConnorDevlin19 @WWEFrazer @theahail_wwe Wait..wasn’t Thea with…… goddam what are they putting in the water in NXT and where can I find some @WWEFrazer @theahail_wwe Wait..wasn’t Thea with…… goddam what are they putting in the water in NXT and where can I find some https://t.co/oaXDF8sPoX

BallinNFallin @BallinNFallin1 @WWEFrazer still a W @theahail_wwe wassup with NXT new couples recently first bron and cora now thisstill a W @WWEFrazer @theahail_wwe wassup with NXT new couples recently first bron and cora now this💀 still a W

kobes dad @party_37 @WWEFrazer @theahail_wwe She just turned 18 and graduated high school. Doesn’t she know college is to experience life @WWEFrazer @theahail_wwe She just turned 18 and graduated high school. Doesn’t she know college is to experience life

Thea Hail is a member of Chase U with Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. Meanwhile, Nathan Frazer is in a series of matches against Axiom on NXT.

What do you think about the new NXT couple? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far