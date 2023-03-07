"Needs to win next year's Rumble" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H possibly repackaging 38-year-old star after multiple losses

Triple H has been the WWE Chief Content Officer for a long time, taking over the creative duties from Vince McMahon in 2022. The Game has made many changes to the product, and he could end up repackaging Baron Corbin to an older gimmick. Meanwhile, fans have had their say on the developing angle.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Maxxine Dupri was talking to ma.cé, and mån.sôör about Otis when Baron Corbin walked in, thinking he was the topic of discussion.

Upon learning they were talking about Otis, The Lone Wolf said he looked like Bruce Willis. mån.sôör replied by saying that Corbin is a troglodyte and not Bruce Willis. However, Maxxine told Corbin that she would consider taking him on if he took out Chad Gable.

Corbin ended up losing the match after the former Olympian made him tap out to the Ankle Lock. This marked his seventh consecutive singles loss on WWE RAW, and he hasn't had a singles win on the red brand since November 2022. This led to fans wondering if Triple H could repackage Baron Corbin as Sad Corbin, a previous gimmick that fans loved because of how entertaining it was.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW Bum Ass Baron Corbin is on his way back to us Bum Ass Baron Corbin is on his way back to us 😭😭 #WWERAW https://t.co/2vgU1eB7Hz

SpΩrty JΩsh 🇨🇦 @SportyJosh6



Corbin needs to win next year's Rumble to become the American dream, baby. @TheEnemiesPE3 Corbin has wined and dined with kings and queens, and he's slept in the alley eating pork and beans.Corbin needs to win next year's Rumble to become the American dream, baby. @TheEnemiesPE3 Corbin has wined and dined with kings and queens, and he's slept in the alley eating pork and beans.Corbin needs to win next year's Rumble to become the American dream, baby.

ＤＲΛＧ♢ＮＷΛＶΞ🐲🐉 🌌 @DragonwaveOG @TheEnemiesPE3 If it leads to LONE WOLF Corbin than OKAY. If not, its a step backwards @TheEnemiesPE3 If it leads to LONE WOLF Corbin than OKAY. If not, its a step backwards

Patrick Fuller @falconsd56

Hopefully they go back to it and stick with it.

They got away because it was getting over and they wanted him to stay heel. @TheEnemiesPE3 That stuff was great.Hopefully they go back to it and stick with it.They got away because it was getting over and they wanted him to stay heel. @TheEnemiesPE3 That stuff was great.Hopefully they go back to it and stick with it.They got away because it was getting over and they wanted him to stay heel.

PallysCafe @GxPaladin @TheEnemiesPE3 I hope he goes full circle and returns to his lone wolf gimmick @TheEnemiesPE3 I hope he goes full circle and returns to his lone wolf gimmick

Not Dan @imnotdananymore @TheEnemiesPE3 Exactly what I said when he said something about losing a note at a poker game @TheEnemiesPE3 Exactly what I said when he said something about losing a note at a poker game

madouble_ @ma_double_ @TheEnemiesPE3 I want him to go back to the darkness. These are the end of days. @TheEnemiesPE3 I want him to go back to the darkness. These are the end of days.

MeatPopsickle @koas007 @TheEnemiesPE3 They should’ve let this ride out longer @TheEnemiesPE3 They should’ve let this ride out longer

Hous_Ya_Daddy @Hous_Ya_Daddy @TheEnemiesPE3 God I really hope so. He was in his got damn acting bag back then... @TheEnemiesPE3 God I really hope so. He was in his got damn acting bag back then...

Harry @HarryStow4 @TheEnemiesPE3 I thought it was real it first @TheEnemiesPE3 I thought it was real it first

Moon River Rock @RocketBallRandy @TheEnemiesPE3 I need this Baron Corbin to be the one to dethrone Reigns @TheEnemiesPE3 I need this Baron Corbin to be the one to dethrone Reigns

When was the last time Baron Corbin won a singles match in WWE?

Baron Corbin lost quite easily to Chad Gable on RAW. He started off in dominant fashion with a Torture Rack, but Gable fought out of it before hitting a Rolling German Suplex. Shortly after, Gable locked in the Ankle Lock for the win.

Corbin's last singles win came on the November 14, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, when he defeated Akira Tozawa. His losing streak started the following week when he fell prey to Drew McIntyre. It was his last singles match of 2022.

2023 got off to a dismal start for Baron Corbin as he lost to Kevin Owens on the January 9, 2023, episode of RAW. He also failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, coming up short against Johnny Gargano in a qualifier. He then lost to Sami Zayn, Dexter Lumis, and Cody Rhodes in February, continuing his disappointing 2023.

Sad Corbin was a great gimmick that got very popular among fans. If Triple H repackages the 38-year-old star, it might not be such a bad idea.

