"Nephew you trippin" - WWE veteran sends a message to Dominik Mysterio for feuding with his father Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been feuding with his father Rey Mysterio for months. WWE veteran R-Truth recently reacted to Dom's latest Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, the Judgment Day member sent a four-word message to his father ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 39.

Truth commented on the same and seemingly expressed his disappointment in Dom's actions.

"I can't believe this Dom nephew you trippin trippin," wrote R-Truth.

This past Friday night, Dominik confronted his mother and sister. The two were sitting at ringside and had been involved in the Judgment Day vs. Mysterios feud.

This eventually led to Rey hitting his son. For months, the future Hall of Famer hesitated and held himself back from doing so.

Vickie Guerrero recently backed Dominik Mysterio to emerge victorious against Rey

Prior to the confirmation of their WrestleMania match, Vickie Guerrero gave her prediction for the Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio showdown.

Speaking in an interview on the Whole Story podcast, Vickie mentioned that Dominik is younger and quicker compared to his father. She also believes that Rey might retire in the near future. Vickie said:

"I'm gonna say, Dominik, because he's a little younger and quicker, and I think that would be the logical solution because Rey, I think he's gonna retire."

Dominik will be competing in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39. A win over his father Rey Mysterio could be a 'passing of the torch' moment in his career.

He previously teamed up with his father and the duo even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But at last year's Clash at the Castle, Dom finally betrayed his father and joined forces with Rhea Ripley and co.

Since joining Judgment Day last year, Mysterio has fully rejuvenated his career and has grown into one of the best heels in the business right now.

