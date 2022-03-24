Nephew of WWE's current top champion joins Control Your Narrative; Braun Strowman reacts 

Braun Strowman has reacted to a current WWE Superstar's nephew joining the Control Your Narrative promotion.

Braun Strowman and EC3 are the best of friends in real life. The duo launched their own pro wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative, earlier this year. The company has been steadily hiring notable names ever since.

Control Your Narrative has now hired another wrestler, as per his official Instagram handle. The wrestler in question is none other than WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler's nephew, Andreas John Ziegler. He shared a post on his Instagram handle and tagged the official handle of CYN in his post. Check it out below:

Strowman was quick to acknowledge the signing and shared Ziegler's post on his Instagram story section. He wrote the following in his story: "The Golden Boy!!!!" It's safe to assume that Strowman believes Ziegler has the potential to become a top name in the future.

Braun Strowman has previously heaped praise on Andreas John Ziegler

Earlier this year, Strowman teamed up with EC3 at the Over The Top pro-wrestling show. The card also featured a match pitting Andreas John Ziegler and former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore.

The former Universal Champion took to Twitter before the event and showered praise on Ziegler while promoting his match.

"Yo if y’all haven’t seen this kid @AJZiggy1818 keep eyes on him. He is the future. #YouveBernWarned," wrote Strowman.

Only time will tell if Ziegler manages to make a name for himself in EC3 and Strowman's Control Your Narrative. His uncle Dolph Ziggler has done quite well for himself in the wrestling world. Ziggler is a WWE veteran of 18 years and is one of the most respected individuals in the business.

He is a former world champion, and he currently holds the top title on the WWE NXT 2.0 brand. Many within the WWE Universe believe that Ziggler has been criminally underused by the company over the years. That being said, he's back in the spotlight on the rainbow brand.

Have you watched Andreas John Ziegler's work in the past? What are your thoughts on him joining Control Your Narrative? Share your opinions below!

