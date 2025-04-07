Netflix drops Roman Reigns bombshell; shocking WWE plans seemingly spoiled

Netflix might have spoiled plans for the upcoming episode of RAW, which might involve Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was shocked by Paul Heyman's decision on SmackDown. Seth Rollins is set to address things tonight before his high-profile Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.
This week's episode of RAW is scheduled to take place at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two title matches have already been announced, while Penta and El Grande Americano will both be in action. Gunther, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman are also expected to make an appearance on the show.
On RAW's official listing on Netflix, Roman Reigns is seemingly advertised to appear. His picture is front and center for the April 7 episode.
Here are a couple of photos on Netflix advertising Reigns.
With Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman set to appear, it's not surprising that The Head of the Table will make a surprise return to RAW. Reigns wants answers from Heyman, who chose to honor CM Punk's favor at WrestleMania 41. The build for the Triple Threat match has turned up a notch, especially in the past two weeks.
Roman Reigns named as dream opponent by Hall of Famer
Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 but remained active in the ring. He wanted a retirement match under Vince McMahon, but it was never booked. He was absent on television for more than two years before returning at Bad Blood last October.
The former Universal Champion tried to confront Gunther, who took plenty of shots at him and his son Gage. Fast forward to a month later, Goldberg announced that he would have one more match in WWE this year.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani last month, Goldberg revealed that one of his dream opponents for his farewell bout is Roman Reigns. He wants to avenge his defeat at the hands of Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.
Other stars Goldberg mentioned that he would want to face include Gunther, John Cena, and Bron Breakker.