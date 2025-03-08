Netflix probably upset with WWE over John Cena's heel turn; wrestling veteran explores possible reasons (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Netflix's possible reaction to John Cena's heel turn. The star recently embraced his dark side and assaulted Cody at Elimination Chamber.

The streaming platform recently signed a multi-billion dollar deal to air WWE's flagship show Monday Night RAW from 2025. Since the move to Netflix, SmackDown has moved to a three-hour slot every Friday on the USA Network.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo felt there was no way to defend WWE's lackluster attitude with their biggest storyline. He felt Netflix would have been irate when they got to know that none of the three major stars in the storyline, namely The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes would be on the RAW following the PLE.

"Don't even attempt to defend that. There's no defense for that whatsoever. You do a major angle like this, you know you're gonna have a huge audience tune in Monday night and you're gonna take a big steaming dump in the middle of the week. Don't even try to defend that. And then aside from all that, the week before, February 24, that was their lowest rating since they've been on Netflix. So here we are, the next week we do that major angle on the pay-per-view, none of the three are on Netflix. How do you think Netflix feels about that? We paid billions and billions of dollars on this and none of these guys are gonna be on the show?" [From 9:30 onwards]

There has been no sign of John Cena after Elimination Chamber. This week on SmackDown, Cody threw down a challenge and asked his challenger to bring it all at WrestleMania 41.

