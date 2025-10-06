Netflix's top WWE stars revealed ahead of RAW

Netflix made a major change ahead of tonight's RAW and seemingly revealed who they believe are the top WWE stars on the red brand. Tonight's show is the final episode of WWE RAW before Crown Jewel 2025.RAW debuted on Netflix on January 6, 2025, and the streaming service has finally updated its advertisement posters for the show. The new poster features top stars such as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Penta, and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. You can check out the new poster in the post below.Tonight's episode of RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. CM Punk is scheduled to appear on tonight's show for the first time since WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Second City Saint teamed up with his wife, AJ Lee, to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at the PLE.Roman Reigns is scheduled to kick off tonight's show as well. Maxxine Dupri is set to battle Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match, and Roxanne Perez will be squaring off against Lyra Valkyria on this week's episode of RAW.Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' return to WWE RAWWrestling veteran Vince Russo did not enjoy Roman Reigns' return during last week's episode of WWE RAW.The Usos defeated The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed last week after The Tribal Chief got involved in the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo complained about Roman Reigns getting involved and claimed that it took the heat away from Breakker and Reed.&quot;On top of all that, you're going to bring him in for the pop, and you're going to completely take all the heat, any steam you had on the heels whatsoever. We're going to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and The Usos beat them, and now the heels have absolutely no heat. So, what did you do, bro? You satisfied the pop for the marks, and now you've totally again, okay, now let's start all over with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Let's go through six weeks of tsunamis to get the heat back. The booking is so horrible and clueless, and cringe,&quot; Russo said.WWE @WWELINK☝️ ☝️ ☝️ @WWERomanReigns kicks off #WWERaw TONIGHT in Dallas! 📺 8ET/5PT on @netflixIt will be fascinating to see what Roman Reigns has to say during WWE RAW and if the promotion has any surprises planned for tonight's show.