"Never again" - Newly crowned WWE titleholder makes statement after vicious assault sees him completely destroyed to end show

The last weekend has changed quite a lot in WWE. One such change has seen Carmelo Hayes become the new NXT Champion after defeating Bron Breakker and ending his 362-day reign. The star was viciously attacked on NXT this week and has now made a statement about it.

At NXT Stand and Deliver 2023, the very face of the brand changed. The seemingly unbeatable Breakker finally fell to Hayes. The newly crowned NXT titleholder was working in the brand's mid-card for a long time, and the change in his status is well-deserved.

However, his jubilation was short-lived. On this week's NXT, he came out to celebrate his title win and said that he had his eyes on the spot for 18 months and took his shot the moment he had it. He also praised Breakker for being the toughest opponent he had ever faced before calling him out and thanking him for being gracious and handing him the title after the match.

Breakker was seemingly good-tempered, but when Hayes went to shake his hand, he hit him with a clothesline. He then took out Trick Williams before hitting Hayes with a devastating Spear.

Carmelo Hayes made a statement after the show, saying that he had been respectful, but the fans were about to see his disrespectful side.

The WWE NXT Champion also posted a picture of himself saying, "Heavy Lies The Head."

WWE fans reacted to his statement on Twitter

WWE fans were almost uniformly behind the new champion. They asked him to get his own back and take out Breakker.

Kyrie 🖤 @Calimadekyrie @Carmelo_WWE Say it louder for the people in the back @Carmelo_WWE Say it louder for the people in the back

They were also sure that the former champion was going to regret his actions soon. They asked him to just be himself and "conquer" everyone who came in his way.

Wrestle_Real @wrestle_real @Carmelo_WWE Yep. Fans and Bronn played you last night. Just be HIM and conquer all. @Carmelo_WWE Yep. Fans and Bronn played you last night. Just be HIM and conquer all.

Sv£ @Endofhypocrites @Carmelo_WWE Damn right baby Bron want act like that then Main Event Melo about to be real disrespectful from now on lol @Carmelo_WWE Damn right baby Bron want act like that then Main Event Melo about to be real disrespectful from now on lol

For now, fans will have to wait. But when it's time for next week's NXT, Breakker might need to watch his back.

Do you think Bron Breakker will be moving to the main roster soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes