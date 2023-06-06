"Never goodbye, just see you later" - Wrestler sends a message after contract reportedly expires; future unclear

As a wrestler, it's often important to make several major decisions in your career. Be it leaving a promotion that you've grown comfortable in or changing everything about what you're doing as a superstar, they can be crucial alterations. Now, former champion Jordynne Grace has sent a message to her fans about her wrestling future.

The former IMPACT Wrestling superstar is a two-time Knockouts Champion. She has also won the Knockouts Tag Team Titles and the Digital Media Title during her time with the company.

According to the original report by Fightful, Grace's deal with IMPACT Wrestling came to an end. The report also stated that quite a few higher-ups from several companies were interested in signing her. After four and a half years with IMPACT, it's time for the wrestler to move on.

She has sent a message to her fans now, saying that while she would not be appearing, it was not goodbye, just that they would be seeing her later.

"Never goodbye, just see you later 🖤," Grace wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Jordynne Grace @JordynneGrace Never goodbye, just see you later 🖤 Never goodbye, just see you later 🖤

Grace is going through a transformation physically to compete in bodybuilding and powerlifting. However, she is also one of the biggest free agents on the market now. It remains to be seen where she appears next, although, with multiple promotions interested, fans may not need to wait long. For now, the future is unclear.

Where would you like to see the wrestler next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

