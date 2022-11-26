"Never liked that" - Wrestling veteran hated unique segment featuring Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell took issue with WWE producers as they cut the in-ring action to show a backstage brawl between Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline this week on SmackDown.

Butch and Santos Escobar were in a World Cup semi-final match. However, during the match, cameras showed The Bloodline attacking Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens backstage. The Brutes rushed to help their team members, leaving Butch to fend for himself. Legado del Fantasma used this advantage, allowing Escobar to score the pin with a Phantom Driver.

On this week's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he did not like it when the cameras panned backstage to show the brawl during the match. The veteran detailed that the angle shifted the focus away from the superstars in the ring:

"I have never liked that. If you can't keep your attention span focused when you're. trying to beat another guy and you're gonna pay attention to the screen, there's something wrong. I have never, never liked that but it seems that the people in charge now do. I didn't like it before because you're trying to get away from the idea that it's pre-planned and structured but seeing stuff like that, you'll say, 'What the ...' It takes any realism that was there. I didn't like that at all." [From 14:08 - 14:47]

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Usos on SmackDown

Later in the night, Drew McIntyre reunited with his former friend Sheamus to battle The Usos in a tag team match for an advantage in entering into WarGames.

The two tandems went toe-to-toe in an exhilarating matchup. Honorary Uce Sami Zayn tried to get the win for his faction when he got hold of one of the tag team championships to strike Sheamus. However, Kevin Owens interfered and pushed Sami into the ring.

The referee took notice and ejected Zayn from the ring. KO used this distraction to land a Stunner on Jey Uso, and The Celtic Warrior followed it up with a Brogue Kick, picking up the win for his team.

