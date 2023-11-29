"Never meet your heroes," "Aww" - Fans find Seth Rollins' old tweet calling CM Punk his hero

Fans are having a blast digging up Seth Rollins' old tweets about CM Punk following the latter's WWE return.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Punk made his massive return to WWE after almost ten years. Seth Rollins was upset over the return and didn't shy away from expressing his frustration.

WWE fans on Reddit's Squared Circle community have dug up many tweets from Seth Rollins years ago, in which he heaped big praise on CM Punk.

In one tweet, Rollins referred to Punk as his hero. In another, he stated that Punk vs. John Cena was a better match than The Rock vs. John Cena. In a post he made way back in 2011, he wrote that he was proud to be called a poor man's CM Punk.

"@cmpunk vs. @johncena > @therock vs. @johncena #raw #wwe #tonightfeelsf**kinghugeforthefirsttimeinyear," Seth wrote.

Fans on Reddit had a field day over Rollins' old tweets praising Punk, considering the fact that he basically despises the former AEW star currently.

CM Punk's comments about Seth Rollins following his 2014 WWE exit

Several theories have been presented about why Rollins doesn't like Punk. Many fans believe that Punk's comments targeting Rollins during the infamous Art of Wrestling interview in 2014 were responsible for the latter developing hatred for him.

Here's what Punk said back then:

"I have a very strong philosophy about the business and I don't think a guy like Seth Rollin or Dean Ambrose, I don't think they do. I don't think they look at it and question things and say to management 'why are we doing that? Why are we taking a guy that you know is going to be here every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and why is he losing to all the part-timers who you're showing are the real superstars?'" [H/T CSS]

Many fans also believe that Rollins has been working and doesn't hate Punk in real life. Whatever may be the case, fans are in for a wild ride on the road to WrestleMania if WWE decides to pit these two stars in a lengthy feud.

What do you think of Rollins' old tweets about Punk?