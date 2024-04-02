Never seen before clip of Bray Wyatt and major WWE star during the filming of their cinematic match

WWE recently uploaded a never-before-seen BTS clip of late superstar Bray Wyatt's cinematic match against Braun Strowman.

In April 2020, Wyatt started a rivalry with Strowman after he confronted the latter for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The duo locked horns at the 2020 Money in the Bank, but Bray lost the match. The Eater of Worlds returned to confront his former Wyatt Family teammate in June. This time they wrestled in a cinematic Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, where Bray came out victorious.

WWE recently uploaded a BTS of their Swap Fight on YouTube, in which Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman can be seen laughing and enjoying filming their match.

During the video, Strowman mentioned that he wished they fought in front of a packed crowd but still thought it was a special match.

"Yeah, I wish we could have done what we did in front of a hundred thousand people, but, like it was special!" he said. [0:32 - 0:36]

The Undertaker believes late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt should have ended his streak

On The Undertaker's Patreon page, The Deadman said that he believed the most logical person to break his streak would have been Bray Wyatt.

The Phenom also mentioned that it would have helped Wyatt's character more than anyone else.

"The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman's. For Roman, it would have been very special, but for Bray, there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things. For him to be able to have broken it, it would have been such a feather in his cap and something that would have probably extended the character of The Undertaker in a different capacity," he said.

Bray Wyatt was one of the brightest minds in the pro wrestling world, and his legacy will live on forever in the history books of WWE.

Poll : Did you enjoy watching the BTS clip of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion