New Becky Lynch look revealed ahead of potential return

Becky Lynch's return has been rumored for quite some time now, and it appears fans may be one step closer to seeing The Man step back into the ring. Over the past few months, Becky Lynch herself has been dropping hints about her big comeback.

The Irish Superstar seems to have switched up her look recently. Whilst away from WWE, Becky Lynch changed to a more natural blonde and brunette mixed hair color. However, her hairstylist has uploaded a photo of Lynch to Instagram, sporting her classic long orange wavy hair, with the caption:

"Shhhheeee's baaaaccckkkk!! Thank you @bellamihair and @goldwellus for the win today on @beckylynchwwe"

Now that she has reverted to her signature fiery hairstyle, this may mean that Becky Lynch is returning imminently to WWE.

Summerslam is just weeks away, and WWE has also recently welcomed fans back to shows. Fans have already seen the huge return of multi-time champion and crossover star John Cena, who stepped up at the end of Money in the Bank.

The WWE Universe has been eager for Lynch to come back, and it could be the perfect time for The Man to step back into the title picture.

Becky Lynch has been dropping return hints since the Royal Rumble

At the Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in January, Becky Lynch sparked return rumors when she tweeted a photo of the backstage curtain during the event. Lynch did not turn up in the WWE ring, but her real-life partner Seth Rollins did during the men's Royal Rumble match.

Lynch also teased her fans on the weekend of WrestleMania 37. She posted a picture to Instagram showing herself working out. The location was tagged as Tampa Bay, where the event was taking place, and the first letters of her caption spelled out "night one." She later tweeted that she was kidding, and congratulated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on their history-making main event.

More recently, the former RAW Women's Champion posted a photo of herself outside the arena for the most recent WWE pay-per-view, Money in the Bank. She was also photographed running by the arena by a fan.

