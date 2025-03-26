New Bloodline member soon? 23-year-old WWE star drops blockbuster tease featuring Paul Heyman

The Rock's daughter Ava took to social media to drop a huge tease regarding her old meeting with Paul Heyman. The Wise Man seemingly tried to pitch her the idea of something related to The Bloodline.

Ad

Her father was a member of the group for a brief moment before WrestleMania XL last year. At that time, it was run by Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa was still loyal to the Tribal Chief. After the event, the former NXT North American Champion took over the group and recruited new members while kicking out Heyman and his brother, Jimmy Uso.

A wrestling fan account recently shared a clip on X from when Paul Heyman visited NXT. Someone filmed him backstage, showing Ava the Bloodline logo on his phone. He was trying to get the 23-year-old to do something with the group. However, as she folded her arms, it didn't seem like she was very interested.

Ad

Trending

Ava quote tweeted it and teased that something would come out of that meeting and that it hadn't been forgotten about.

"patience is a virtue," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sam Roberts says Roman Reigns' relationship with Paul Heyman could get messy

Two of The Wise Man's close friends, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, will collide in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41, which also includes Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts explained how things could get complicated between Paul Heyman and The OTC.

"Maybe Roman Reigns wins that Triple Threat match. Maybe Roman Reigns pins CM Punk and then Roman Reigns looks at Paul and for the first time in over four years, Roman Reigns celebrates a victory and Paul Heyman is not invited to celebrate alongside him. It could get very very complicated. It could get very very messy," he said.

Ad

CM Punk and Roman got into another brawl on SmackDown last week. It'll undoubtedly be an interesting match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback