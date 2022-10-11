New Bray Wyatt vignette airs tonight on WWE RAW

A new vignette featuring Bray Wyatt aired tonight on WWE RAW. The clip showed the star in the new mask he wore while returning at last Saturday's Extreme Rules.

In the cryptic vignette, Wyatt can be seen eerily staring at the camera while uttering the phrase "revel in what you are" repeatedly.

Check out the video below:

The cryptic vignette might imply a character change for the star or indicate a return to his roots as the prophetic cult leader during his Wyatt Family days. A new stable, titled Wyatt 6, for the former three-time world champion has also been teased.

The new clip was shown on Titantron, and Bray Wyatt was not physically present in the arena. However, The Eater of Worlds has been advertised to appear this week on SmackDown, which was teased again with a QR code. Whether or not his appearance will be physical or pre-taped remains to be seen.

Bray Wyatt's return was met with a massive reception as it amassed large numbers for the Stamford-based company on its social media platforms. Superstars in WWE and wrestlers from other promotions praised the former Universal Champion's comeback.

What is the meaning behind the new cryptic video? Share your take in the comments below.

