New Damian Priest persona teased ahead of WWE SmackDown showdown

WWE is gearing up for tonight's SmackDown as the blue brand presents one of its final stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Damian Priest is hoping for big wins two years in a row and will make that known on the upcoming show. The former World Heavyweight Champion is fueling rumors and speculation with his arrival.

The Archer of Infamy shockingly cashed in to quickly dethrone Drew McIntyre of the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, and now he will get the chance to go 2-0 against The Scottish Warrior on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The heated rivals will get the chance to air their grievances during an in-ring face-off on tonight's SmackDown.

WWE continues to push the 'rockstar' gimmick for Priest, who is a lifelong metalhead. The NYC native uses elements of heavy metal or rock 'n' roll in his character, everything from his entrance to his finisher. The rockstar gimmick has been encouraged more lately, as seen below in footage of Priest arriving for SmackDown. The USA Network took to the comments section to acknowledge World Wrestling Entertainment's resident rockstar.

"Rock star. 🤟🏻," USA Network commented.

The USA Network's comment on Damian Priest [Photo Credit: Screenshot of WWE's Instagram post]

Tonight's loaded live SmackDown episode from Seattle will also feature an appearance by Cody Rhodes. Matches include Rey Fenix vs. Berto, plus the six-team Gauntlet Match to determine WrestleMania challengers for Women's Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez).

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More