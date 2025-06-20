New date announced for John Cena's WWE farewell tour

A new date has been announced for John Cena's farewell tour. He is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown’s first Newark show in seven years.

The 17-time world champion will face R-Truth/Ron Killings on tonight's episode of the blue brand. He will also appear on next week's episode of SmackDown and defend his WWE Championship against CM Punk the following night in Saudi Arabia.

Prudential Center announced on X/Twitter that it will host an episode of SmackDown for the first time in seven years. John Cena has been advertised for the upcoming show, which will take place on August 1, the night before WWE SummerSlam.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in 7 years, @WWE SmackDown returns to Newark the night before SummerSlam with nonstop action as John Cena continues 'The Last Time is Now' tour along with the biggest WWE Superstars! Tickets on sale Fri., June 27 at 10am."

You can check out the tweet below:

Former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt thinks Sami Zayn could dethrone John Cena

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, ex-WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English, discussed the possibility of Sami Zayn being the one to dethrone Cena over Cody Rhodes.

"I could see a thing where you could have a little bit of a WrestleMania 30 Daniel Bryan kind of story with Sami Zayn, but he stumbles along his way. And knowing John Cena, the whole heel run is very unconventional, and he wanted to try something different. And John is very giving with big moments, and I know he wants to lift other people up. So, I see him, not just like a Cody Rhodes or a Randy Orton, wanting to do something momentous and memorable stuff on his way out. So, out of all kinds of mid- and upper-level contenders who have never gotten it, I think Sami's our guy," English said.

The Cenation Leader will have to overcome CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions for the potential Sami Zayn match to happen.

