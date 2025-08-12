  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The New Day
  • New Day Demands WWE Authority Figure Fine Former AEW Champion For Costing Them $12,000 in Damages

New Day Demands WWE Authority Figure Fine Former AEW Champion For Costing Them $12,000 in Damages

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:29 GMT
New Day
New Day are former Tag Team Champions (Image source: WWE's YouTube channel)

Last week, a former AEW champion caused massive damage to the New Day. Tonight, they demanded that a WWE authority figure fine him.

Ad

The New Day has been in mourning ever since they lost the World Tag Team Championship to Judgment Day. They even demanded a rematch from Adam Pearce, but have been denied one. In recent weeks, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have allied with Grayson Waller. Last week on RAW, Waller faced Penta in a singles match and lost. Following the match, Kofi and Xavier confronted Penta. As a result, the former AEW star attacked both members of The New Day and even took Woods' hat and threw it at them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, on RAW, Grayson Waller came out and introduced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi was confused about why Adam Pearce hadn't fined and punished Penta yet. Woods claimed that Penta assaulted him and stated that he will force the former AEW Tag Team Champion to reimburse him for damaging his hat, which apparently cost $12,000.

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Vince Russo Criticized New Day's Alliance with Grayson Waller

In recent weeks, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have allied with each other. This pairing has seemed quite odd and forced on the Triple H-led creative team's part. A former WWE writer is also not very fond of this pairing.

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that this partnership between Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods is not working since they have nothing in common.

Ad
"I'd love to know who in that room thinks this Grayson Waller New Day thing is working, to commit to this every single week. This is dog c**p, man. This ain't working. I don't know why you thought it would work in the first place. They've got nothing in common. It's not an easy transition. I don't know who came up with this, but you're putting it on week after week, and it sucks, bro. It's not good. It's not working. Nobody cares." Russo said. [19:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Xavier Woods will be able to make Penta pay for destroying his hat.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications