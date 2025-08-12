New Day Demands WWE Authority Figure Fine Former AEW Champion For Costing Them $12,000 in Damages

Last week, a former AEW champion caused massive damage to the New Day. Tonight, they demanded that a WWE authority figure fine him.The New Day has been in mourning ever since they lost the World Tag Team Championship to Judgment Day. They even demanded a rematch from Adam Pearce, but have been denied one. In recent weeks, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have allied with Grayson Waller. Last week on RAW, Waller faced Penta in a singles match and lost. Following the match, Kofi and Xavier confronted Penta. As a result, the former AEW star attacked both members of The New Day and even took Woods' hat and threw it at them.Tonight, on RAW, Grayson Waller came out and introduced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi was confused about why Adam Pearce hadn't fined and punished Penta yet. Woods claimed that Penta assaulted him and stated that he will force the former AEW Tag Team Champion to reimburse him for damaging his hat, which apparently cost $12,000.Vince Russo Criticized New Day's Alliance with Grayson WallerIn recent weeks, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have allied with each other. This pairing has seemed quite odd and forced on the Triple H-led creative team's part. A former WWE writer is also not very fond of this pairing.Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that this partnership between Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods is not working since they have nothing in common.&quot;I'd love to know who in that room thinks this Grayson Waller New Day thing is working, to commit to this every single week. This is dog c**p, man. This ain't working. I don't know why you thought it would work in the first place. They've got nothing in common. It's not an easy transition. I don't know who came up with this, but you're putting it on week after week, and it sucks, bro. It's not good. It's not working. Nobody cares.&quot; Russo said. [19:00 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Xavier Woods will be able to make Penta pay for destroying his hat.