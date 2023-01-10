New Day member's health impacting how the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions are being booked - Reports

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is reportedly dealing with injuries that are impacting the booking of NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

The New Day recently returned to NXT after The Usos defeated them and retained their titles. Kofi and Xavier defeated Pretty Deadly at the Deadline premium live event on December 10th to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships but have only competed in two matches as a team since.

According to PWInsider, Xavier Woods is currently dealing with injuries and has not been medically cleared to compete. The report noted that Woods is expected to be ready to go by Royal Rumble on January 28th or sooner. On last week's edition of SmackDown, Kofi Kingston lost to Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar while Woods was ringside for the match.

Kofi Kingston launches heartwarming project outside of WWE

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is starting off 2023 on a positive note. He recently announced a project to help children in Ghana.

The former WWE Champion shared a video featuring his mother last week and announced a special project that he will be undertaking this year. Kofi stated that he and his mother are planning on building a computer lab and library in Ghana. They asked the WWE Universe for help in their endeavor and you can donate here.

"Happy New Year! My mom & I are trying make 2023 extra special for children in Ghana by building them a computer lab & library. We need your help! Pls share this vid & go to http://gofundme.com/clickfqe to donate! Today’s a great day to make a difference! Thank you! 🙏🏾 @clickfqe."

The New Day are an asset in NXT because it allows them to help younger tag teams grow. However, they remain one of the most popular teams in the company and it will be interesting to see how long they will be in the NXT.

