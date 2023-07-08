New Kane sends a message to the former WWE star who was thrown off the stage by the original Big Red Machine

Blue Kane has been the talk of the town lately due to his similarities to WWE legend Kane. As he continues to gain notoriety online, he sent a warning message to former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

The duo have been involved in an online war of words ever since the new Kane started making rounds on social media. Cardona even challenged the star to a match, to which Blue Kane replied that the former Indie God will not be able to handle his snow powers.

The online altercation continued on Twitter, with Blue Kane sending a warning to Matt Cardona with a photoshopped image of him in place of the original Kane.

The Big Red Machine had a heated feud with Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE). During the rivalry, Kane brutally attacked Zack on multiple occasions and even threw him off the stage while the latter was in a wheelchair. The image above is from the same incident.

Blue Kane took a shot at WWE legend Kane

The original Kane is one of the most iconic characters in wrestling history. His debut is one of the greatest debuts of all time, and his career saw him becoming a Hall of Famer. While he won his fair share of titles over the course of his career, the symbolic nature of The Big Red Machine will always remain etched in fans' minds.

Blue Kane has taken plenty of inspiration from the now-retired wrestling legend. He comes out to a theme song containing 'blue' in it, and his attire and mask are blue-themed as well. During his entrance, there is fake snow that falls on the ramp. In multiple ways, he is the antithesis of the original Kane, whose character was shaped by fire, as opposed to Blue Kane, whose character is inspired by snow.

Blue Kane recently took a shot at the former WWE Heavyweight Champion on Twitter when he completely refuted any claims that he was similar to 'Red Kane.'

Blue Kane is wrestling on the independent circuit right now. With a plethora of wrestling promotions thriving at the moment, it will be interesting to see how his career pans out.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes