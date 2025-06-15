New Paul Heyman Girl backstage in WWE revealed

Paul Heyman is arguably one of the best brains in WWE. The Wiseman has been in this business for over four decades now and knows it inside out. The wrestlers who have worked with him on screen have gone on to become big superstars, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Besides his on-screen clients, Heyman also grooms several performers behind the scenes. He works with certain talents off-camera and helps them up their game. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is one of them.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, the 43-year-old RAW Superstar spilled the beans on her equation with Paul Heyman. Natalya said that while she was not presented as a Paul Heyman Girl on TV, she regularly turned to him for advice.

“Listen, I might not be a Paul Heyman girl on TV, but a lot of our work gets done backstage (…) I try to pick his brain as much as I can because I think he’s very good at what he does."

Natalya also spoke about Heyman's humility and how he respected anyone who reached out to him. She disclosed that The Wiseman didn't care about a talent's position on the roster and took time to help them.

“Also, he doesn’t give a s* whether you’re at the top of the card or the bottom. If you go to Paul Heyman for advice, he will sit down, he will take the time, he will be honest, and he’ll give it to you. That to me, it’s priceless," Natalya said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The former WWE Divas Champion added that Heyman advised her that success in WWE was more than delivering an athletic performance inside the ring. The Wiseman felt that constantly reinventing yourself and thinking about your next move was crucial.

Natalya further revealed that Heyman told her that talents should aim to recognize what they needed to do to make people pay to watch them.

Roman Reigns once spoke about working with Paul Heyman in WWE

Paul Heyman is often credited for elevating Roman Reigns' status in WWE. He worked closely on Reigns' iconic Tribal Chief character. The two joined forces on TV after Reigns' WWE return at SummerSlam 2020, marking the beginning of a five-year partnership.

Roman Reigns once spoke about working with Heyman and how they allied. He said that the duo got together because Brock Lesnar hadn't signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion at that point.

“I mean (…) when you’re working with someone like Brock for as long as he did with the success that they had, you need to have something that’s legitimate come through to make that move and I think I was the only one that he wanted to work with, otherwise, I think he would just stay kind of plugged in and be helping from an overall directive standpoint. Once he knew, Oh, I’m gonna be with Joe [Roman Reigns], it’s all good. I’m going to be with Roman, it’s all good,' then we knew it was on," Reigns told Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

The two separated on-screen at WrestleMania 41, where Heyman betrayed the OTC and aligned with Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on TV since the RAW after 'Mania, but fans hope to see him return before SummerSlam this year.

