New Paul Heyman guy potentially being teased following WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman didn't have the best of times on WWE SmackDown this week when he was blindsided by his own teammate and then had his phone destroyed, before being threatened.

Solo Sikoa appears to be taking orders from someone else now which could mean that Paul Heyman's role as The Bloodline's Wiseman is no longer relevant and he could be looking to move on to someone else. The Samoan faction and Judgment Day have worked closely together in the past and it's interesting to note that Damian Priest shared the following update on his Instagram story following SmackDown.

Priest shared a picture of him with Heyman during WrestleMania weekend seemingly before he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. The current World Heavyweight Champion might be hinting at possibly become a Paul Heyman Guy in the future.

Damian Priest and Paul Heyman are friends?

While Damian Priest has the whole of Judgment Day behind him, he doesn't have someone with Heyman's knowledge and expertise in his corner to help with his first run as World Champion.

Damian Priest has climbed his way up through the ranks in WWE and since he has remained on the same side as The Bloodline throughout, it's easy to believe that in Roman Reigns' absence, Heyman could move on to someone else entirely.

Will Paul Heyman leave The Bloodline?

Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns appear to have been kicked out of The Bloodline following SmackDown. It was made clear that their WrestleMania losses have consequences and when Sikoa smashed up Heyman's phone, it meant that he was unable to contact him and work on his orders anymore.

It was a symbolic end for the former Tribal Chief and since Sikoa is now the man in charge on-screen while the puppet master remains unknown, there may not be a place for Heyman in The Bloodline.

Sikoa doesn't seem to need the help of The Wiseman now that he is following much higher orders and has already recruited Tama Tonga without asking his advice. It could be time for Heyman to take his own leave until Reigns decides to return.

