"Maybe don’t come back at all" - Fans go wild after released star teases return to WWE with a 'darker persona'

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently teased returning to the Stamford-based promotion for a third stint with a new, 'darker persona.' However, the majority of fans are firmly against the return of the 38-year-old.

Eva Marie first inked a deal with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013. While Marie did not spend much time at the performance center and was promoted to the main roster after just two weeks of formal training, she was sent to NXT after a couple of years.

The Big Red returned to the main roster in 2016 but soon parted ways with the company. She had another stint with WWE in 2020 which lasted a little over a year.

There have been speculations about the 38-year-old returning to her old hunting ground since WrestleMania weekend. She addressed the rumors in a YouTube video, hinting that she could dye her hair black and return to the global juggernaut with a "darker persona."

Eva's words caused a major uproar among fans, as many are seemingly against her return.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

What did Eva Marie say about her possible return to WWE?

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over the creative duties of the company last year. Rumors mills have been abuzz with speculations of Eva Marie returning to her old hunting ground since the start of the month.

While the 38-year-old has previously revealed that she's in talks with the company, she provided a more definitive answer this time:

"The talks of me coming back to WWE, it's one of those things where, I know you guys want a yes or no answer, and the truth is it's maybe. We have an ongoing relationship. I was just in talks to WWE Studios talking about, you know, ideas and movies and TV. And then obviously that door is like always open potentially of coming back, who knows. Eva Marie can come back as, you know, like a dark kind of persona, dye my hair back to black, come in. You never know," Eva Marie said.

She continued:

"To give you a cut and dry answer, it's a maybe. I love WWE and the fact that I'm in talks with them right now and currently is amazing. So, hopefully when you guys go to bed at night, I want you to think about possibly, 'she really, is she coming back to Monday Night RAW?' And I could be coming back with black hair. Who knows?"

Eva Marie has not wrestled since leaving the company in 2021. Her last outing inside the squared circle was against Doudrop, aka Piper Niven.

