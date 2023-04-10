“The door is always open” - Controversial former WWE Superstar on potential return

Despite returning to WWE during the pandemic for a year-long run on Monday Night Raw, after a four-year stint with the company between 2013-2017, 38-year-old former WWE Superstar Eva Marie's career never took off. Much of the storyline she was involved in started off strong but ultimately wound up getting fizzled out.

Eva Marie joined the main roster as a manager for The Bella Twins, wrestled in all three weekly shows in WWE, including SmackDown, Raw, and NXT, and even starred in Total Divas as part of the main cast. However, she never won a championship.

Speaking to Bill Pritchard in an interview on Wrestlezone, Eva Marie touched upon several topics, including making a return to the squared circle. Although currently busy with other projects, the former WWE Raw Superstar has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion:

"Ofcourse. That door is always open. We're in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie. So, that door is one of those things, that is always open. I'm definitely always down to cause some trouble and stir up some things, that's for sure." [17:40 - 18:13]

The former WWE Raw Superstar claimed her favorite feud was against Bayley

During her first run with the company, Eva Marie moved to the NXT developmental brand to enter into a feud with then-NXT Women's Champion Bayley. On the November 25, 2015, episode of the former black-and-gold brand, Eva Marie wrestled The Role Model in a losing effort. She called it one of the favorite parts of her WWE career:

"I don't feel like my character ever got too many of those "payoffs," ever. However, I had such a good time, because once you lean in to your character, whether or not you created it or it was given to you, or whatever that may be, as long as you lean in to it, I feel like, the fans can kind of feel that. My favorite part about, though, besides me getting stuck in traffic, and stuff like that, was my storyline when I went back to NXT with Bayley. Being able to kind of, tell that story, was really fun." [15:06 - 15:55]

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



The collective horror at the prospect of her winning the NXT Women's Championship.



For those who've never lived through Eva Marie, you're going to hate it #WWERaw I remember when NXT did the tapings for Eva Marie vs Bayley and everyone on Twitter holding their breath.The collective horror at the prospect of her winning the NXT Women's Championship.For those who've never lived through Eva Marie, you're going to hate it I remember when NXT did the tapings for Eva Marie vs Bayley and everyone on Twitter holding their breath.The collective horror at the prospect of her winning the NXT Women's Championship.For those who've never lived through Eva Marie, you're going to hate it 😂😂 #WWERaw https://t.co/KBdRLdyx7h

Perhaps Eva Marie could turn things around this time, should she return. It remains to be seen if the company will rehire her after having to release her on account of the COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts.

Meanwhile, read more about Eva Marie's former on-screen enforcer on Monday Night Raw, recalling working with her and the controversial star's reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement.

