Released female WWE Superstar thanks Vince McMahon for what he did for "a no name kid"

Eva Marie has expressed gratitude to former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon for giving her an opportunity when she was "a no name kid."

After getting signed in 2013, Marie was initially released four years later. She became a successful actress and fitness model before being re-signed by the company in 2021. During this run, Marie sided with Scottish star Doudrop. However, their collaboration was brief, and the star was later written out of storylines.

She was re-released during the company's seventh round of layoffs in November 2021. The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter on Monday to respond to Vince McMahon's retirement announcement from July. She expressed gratitude to her former boss for allowing her to become a WWE Superstar.

"Thank you, Boss, for taking a chance on a no name kid. Thank you for everything! #WWE," she wrote.

Eva Marie looked back on her interactions with Vince McMahon

The star appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast last year. During the interview, she spoke about her role in WWE, her admiration for Mr. McMahon, and how she has maintained good relations with the former boss.

She was astounded by McMahon's work ethic and stated that seeing him on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine at 72 inspired her.

"It's actually impressive to see just like the work ethic that’s in him... The guy shot for the cover of Muscle & Fitness at like 72 looking shredded... I would make sure that at any time of my interactions, even to this day, I am not trying to eat up all of his time. One, he doesn’t have it and two, I’m sure he doesn’t want to spend that much time with me, and three is to keep things pretty light, simple, and short. That's probably maybe why we've had such a good relationship," Marie said.

The upcoming RAW episode will be historic as it will commemorate the red brand's 30th anniversary. Given that Mr. McMahon created the show, it is rumored that he could appear on that episode of RAW.

