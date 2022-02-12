Drew McIntyre announces additional stipulation added to Elimination Chamber match 

The Elimination Chamber premium live event match between Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre got more interesting. During a backstage segment on SmackDown, the latter informed Moss that their bout at the Elimination Chamber would be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Earlier in the segment, Moss tried to convince the trainer that he couldn't see out of his injured eye during the latest SmackDown. He was hoping to have his match with McIntyre called off.

Once McIntyre put his sword in Moss' face, Corbin's confidante said he could see. The former then informed his foe that they'd face each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Elimination Chamber event.

What started as a mere one-on-one showdown became much more interesting as WWE tries to load up on events in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming show will feature two Chamber matches. It will also be the first time the event takes place outside of the USA.

Drew McIntyre looks for more revenge at Elimination Chamber.

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss picked a fight with the wrong WWE Superstar back at WWE Day 1. After the Scotsman defeated Moss at the event, the duo attacked the former WWE Champion backstage, injuring his neck.

The attack forced McIntyre to miss some time, and many thought he'd be out until WrestleMania. However, he made a surprise return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion immediately targeted both Moss and Corbin, eliminating both.

He continued to torment the duo on the post-Rumble episode of SmackDown. On the show, he decked Moss out, giving the giggling star a black eye. The latter seemingly regrets his actions against McIntyre, and McIntyre isn't letting him off the hook. Will Corbin interfere in their match?

McIntyre is hopefully in a warm-up feud before something much bigger. It's been more than a year since he lost the WWE Championship. Will he be thrust back into the title picture at or right after the Show of Shows? Stay tuned.

