New tag team confirmed by WWE official; set to debut on SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Apr 05, 2025 17:23 GMT
Smackdown
A new tag team is set to debut on SmackDown next week. [Images from WWE.com]

WWE is less than two weeks away from the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas, and ahead of WrestleMania 41, a new tag team has been confirmed. Today, RAW GM Adam Pearce confirmed on social media that Natalya and Maxxine Dupri would be a new team in the division. The new team is set to debut on Friday Night SmackDown next week.

Earlier this year, Maxxine Dupri decided to focus on herself as a performer and approached Natalya to team up with her. The veteran was initially reluctant to make such a commitment to Dupri, but the management teased what's next for the rookie on last week's Monday Night RAW.

Last night, Nick Aldis announced a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match for next week's SmackDown. Maxxine Dupri and Natalya are set to debut as a team to earn a shot at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Moreover, Pearce gave the green light to both stars to compete on the blue brand's show after the Alpha Academy member thanked him on X.

"THANK YOU, @ScrapDaddyAP; on cloud 9. @NatbyNature, I told you my meeting with King P would be successful!!!! AHHHHH!" Dupri wrote.

Pearce reacted:

A major WWE name recently told Maxxine Dupri to quit wrestling

In 2023, Maxxine Dupri stepped inside the ring and had her first match under the Alpha Academy's guidance. It's been nearly two years, and Dupri's had multiple matches under her belt in WWE. However, she still receives criticism from some fans about her in-ring style.

Lately, the 27-year-old wants to explore the tag team division and has asked Natalya if she will lend her expertise and knowledge to the rookie in-ring performer. This didn't sit well with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who aren't fans of Dupri and don't want her anywhere near their championship.

Last month, Liv Morgan went off on the California native and asked her to quit wrestling when they crossed paths after an episode of WWE RAW. The former Women's World Champion bragged about her accomplishments and told Maxxine Dupri that she would never become like Morgan.

"I'm sure that training Maxxine Dupri is going to be a complete waste of your time, Nattie. Because take it from me, no one in this business respected me, but what did I do? I shut them up, and I made them. So, here's some advice from someone who knows. Quit. Because you are no Liv Morgan, sweetie!" she said.
It'll be interesting to see if Dupri and The Queen of Harts punch their tickets to WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Yash Mittal
