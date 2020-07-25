Is new Taylor Swift single about Ricochet?

Ricochet has been facing some difficult times on the WWE main roster lately, but Taylor Swift's new single has bought him a laugh. Taylor Swift released her new album, Folklore, at midnight Thursday evening. The album featured a song named "my tears ricochet," which caused fans on Twitter to tag the WWE Superstar in different posts about the song.

Ricochet responds to fans tagging him about the new song

Listen everyone’s, I’m sure @taylorswift13 is a Ricochet fan. But I’m pretty positive her new song isn’t about me lol — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) July 24, 2020

The man known as WWE's resident superhero, Ricochet, loves to have fun on social media. His sense of humor shines through on Twitter as he has addressed many different things with humor and honesty even his current run in WWE. Now he is using that humor on the fact that Taylor Swift's new song has his name in it.

The song "my tears ricochet" is another beautiful, soulful track from Swift as she is known for. The chorus reads:

"I didn't have it in myself to go with grace.

And you're the hero flying around, saving face."

With lyrics like those, you can understand why fans are having fun with Ricochet about this song. In typical Ricochet fashion, he is having some fun with it himself.

Ricochet uses social media for laughs in spite of struggles with current run

Anyone else remember KOTR?? 🤔 https://t.co/2klWLnrnec — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) July 21, 2020

The tweets and retweets about the new Taylor Swift single is not the only fun Ricochet has had on Twitter this week. Earlier in the week, WWE's resident Superhero responded to the WWE Twitter page, who asked "who do YOU want to see challenge @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWE Title at @Summerslam?" Ricochet replied referencing his King of the Ring tournament win over Drew McIntyre last year.

His reply led to a day long Twitter back-and-forth with Xavier Woods, who has been adamant about being the next King of the Ring on Twitter.

You have to admire Ricochet's ability to use humor on Twitter in the face of his current struggles on the WWE main roster. Ricochet is a former United States Champion, whose reign was short-lived due to Vince McMahon reportedly not being sold on him. This year has seen a deep fall down the pecking order after becoming No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship and losing in seconds to Brock Lesnar at WWE Super Showdown.

Hopefully, Ricochet keeps allowing his humor to shine through on Twitter as sometimes that will rally fans behind you. And hopefully Taylor Swift has more tracks referencing the high-flying star in the future.