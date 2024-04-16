New title challengers determined during WWE RAW

The number one contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Titles were determined through a triple threat tag team match during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

After The Miz and R-Truth were crowned with the new set of titles, General Manager Adam Pearce wasted no time in setting up a triple threat match between The New Day, DIY and Creed Brothers to determine the first challengers for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Xavier Woods, Brutus Creed, and Johnny Gargano started the three-way for their respective teams engaging in a series of nearfalls and exchanges. The match was filled with high-paced action as all six men involved showcased why they deserved to be the new tag team champions.

During the close stages of the bout, The Creed Brothers attempted their signature move, the Brutus Ball, but Woods and Kofi Kingston managed to thwart their efforts. Seizing the opportunity, Woods delivered an elbow drop to Julius Creed, appearing to secure the victory. However, Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa intervened, breaking up the pinfall with their devastating double-team move Meet in the Middle, becoming the new number one contenders.

It will be interesting to see if Ciampa and Gargano can dethrone The Awesome Truth and fulfil their long-held aspiration of capturing the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

