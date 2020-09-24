New title match announced for NXT TakeOver

The next NXT TakeOver will occur in just two weeks on Sunday, Oct. 4. With such a short time to build a card, the latest match was announced via Twitter.

General Manager William Regal announced this afternoon that Damian Priest will defend the NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano. These two men were a part of the Ladder match to determine the new champion back at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Damian Priest is coming off the first defense of the title with a win over Timothy Thatcher on the September 16th episode of NXT. Johnny Gargano was last in action during the Fatal Four-Way Iron Man Match to determine a new NXT Champion on Super Tuesday.

One of @WWENXT’s rising stars vs. arguably the most consistent performer on the black and gold brand.

In his first #NXTTakeOver defense, @ArcherOfInfamy will defend the #WWENXT North American Title against @JohnnyGargano. pic.twitter.com/jfD0n5A9dU — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 23, 2020

As Regal mentioned, this match features one of the fastest rising stars in NXT against the most consistent performer in the history of the brand. This NXT TakeOver will mark Gargano's 19th appearance on the event. The rest of the top matches on the card will be determined on this week's episode.

Gauntlet Eliminator and Battle Royal determine top contenders for NXT Takeover

This week on NXT, we will see a first time matchup to determine the next challenger for Finn Balor's NXT Championship.

KUSHIDA, Kyle O'Reilly, Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher, and Bronson Reed will compete in the first Gauntlet Eliminator to determine who meets Balor at NXT TakeOver on October 4th.

The match will start with two competitors and every four minutes a new participant will enter. Superstars will be eliminated by pinfall or submission until one man is remaining.

Also on this week's episode, the women of NXT will compete in a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Eleven superstars will compete in the over the top rope match, with the winner facing Io Shirai for the title at NXT TakeOver.

Big stakes and opportunities are on the line this week. It will be a noteworthy episode of WWE NXT as the brand takes shape ahead of NXT TakeOver.