New title match announced for WWE Backlash, Another match moved to the Kickoff show

WWE has made a few last-minute announcements for the Backlash PPV.

The final card for WWE Backlash 2020 has eight matches.

WWE Backlash 2020.

WWE announced that The Street Profits would defend the RAW Tag Team titles against The Viking Raiders at the Backlash PPV. The two tag teams will finally square off against each other in the ring after weeks of non-wrestling competitions, dubbed as the "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" challenge.

Elsewhere on the card, the United States Championship match between Andrade and Apollo Crews has been moved to the Kickoff show.

The Backlash card has been built around the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' between Edge and Randy Orton. The match between the two WWE veterans is expected to main event the show. The second biggest match on the card is Drew McIntyre's WWE title showdown against Bobby Lashley.

Here's how the final card looks thus far:

WWE Backlash - Main Card

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Greatest Wrestling Match Ever)

Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship Match)

Braun Strowman (C) vs. The Miz & John Morrison (WWE Universal Championship Match)

Asuka (C) vs. Nia Jax (WWE RAW Women's Championship Match)

Bayley & Sasha Banks (C) vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

The Street Profits (C) vs. The Viking Raiders (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match)

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE Backlash - Kickoff

Apollo Crews (C) vs. Andrade (WWE United States Championship)

While the card lacks noticeable substance on paper, there could be a few surprises in store following the removal of Paul Heyman from the Executive Director's position.

The reports going around state that Vince McMahon has already made a few changes to some of the Backlash matches. It will be interesting to see how big, if any, these reported changes are as WWE looks to move on from the Paul Heyman era.

As we had reported earlier, Apollo Crews is one of the many Superstars on RAW whose push is in jeopardy following Paul Heyman's ouster from the RAW creative team. However, will WWE pull the plug on his push at Backlash by having him drop the US title to Andrade during the pre-show? We should know in a couple more hours.