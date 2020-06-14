WWE Backlash Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon making big changes, Surprising title change coming?

Could we see a massive title change at WWE Backlash?

Vince McMahon is already making changes to WWE Backlash.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could we see a new WWE Champion at WWE Backlash?

WWE Backlash 2020 is nearly upon us and we have an exciting show ahead of us. Both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship will be on the line as well as a number of other titles. The biggest match going in has to be Edge vs. Randy Orton, which WWE have promoted as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' - and it's pretty easy to say it will almost be impossible to live up to that billing.

The biggest story heading into WWE Backlash has to be Paul Heyman being removed as Executive Director of RAW. How could that affect the show? According to one report, it already has.

Length of 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

Edge will face Randy Orton

Bryan Alvarez recently discussed the upcoming match between Randy Orton and Edge at WWE Backlash. According to Alvarez, he said the match has already been taped and lasted between 30 and 35 minutes. He added that his source told him that the match was taped because WWE wanted it to be "perfect".

Alvarez did add that WWE may cut the match down a little at WWE Backlash during the editing process if they felt a particular part dragged too much.

Here's what he had to say:

I was given the impression that the match was 30-35 minutes. Now, it was taped, and there was a reason that they taped it, I believe last Sunday for airing the following Sunday. They want this match to be perfect, at least until whatever they do for the finish.

So, however long they wrestled, if they watched the match, it's dragging here, Orton's 8th headlock, you know, too much blah blah blah, they can chop the match down. I don't know how long the match is going to be when they are done; I'm just telling you how long it appears when they went live. They could edit this down to 25 minutes, and they could edit this down to 18 minutes, or maybe the full 35 minutes. So, I'm only telling you what I was told in terms of the actual length of the match that they did live.

1 / 4 NEXT