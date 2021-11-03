New Twitter update from AEW talent fuels speculation of Kevin Owens' WWE exit 

There continues to be a lot of speculation surrounding Kevin Owens' WWE status, and amidst all the talk, the Young Bucks have added more fuel to all the rumors with their latest Twitter update.

The Young Bucks' Twitter bio now reads "mrow," a direct reference to the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling faction that featured Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Matt, and Nick Jackson.

The Young Bucks' latest Twitter activity is bound to get fans talking on social media, especially after what happened at this week's RAW.

Kevin Owens hinted at his WWE contract status on the latest episode during a compelling promo in which he vowed to keep fighting in the company. KO promised to give fans something to remember irrespective of whether he stays in the WWE for three months or three years.

Here's an excerpt of Owens' promo from RAW:

"I will keep fighting. It might be for three more months or three more years, that doesn't matter. What matters is that every single time I am on RAW, you can believe that I will do everything I can to give the WWE Universe something to remember," said Kevin Owens.

In case you didn't know, the 'three months' line alluded to the time remaining on Kevin Owens' WWE contract.

Is Kevin Owens on his way to AEW?

It has been widely reported that Kevin Owens' WWE contract will expire at the end of January 2022, and most wrestling pundits expect the former Universal champion to head to AEW. If Owens does decide to jump ship to Tony Khan's promotion, he will be eligible to appear on Dynamite as soon as February 1st.

Kevin Owens has been dropping hints of a potential AEW move in recent weeks as he even posted the coordinates of Mount Rushmore in a now-deleted tweet.

Interestingly enough, Big E even mentioned Mount Rushmore in his response to Kevin Owens on RAW. WWE is undoubtedly playing up Owens' contract situation on TV, and the next few weeks will be crucial for the company's high-ranked officials in their bid to retain the RAW Superstar's services.

Is WWE about to lose another former world champion to AEW, or will Kevin Owens eventually re-sign with Vince McMahon's promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John