Kevin Owens mentions his contract situation on RAW, WWE Champion cheekily brings up "Mount Rushmore"

Kevin Owens competed in the main event of RAW this week. However, the biggest highlight of the night was him mentioning his current WWE contract on live television.

It all started when Seth Rollins walked to the ring and boasted about being the face of the Red brand, among other things. He was soon interrupted by WWE Champion Big E, who warned Rollins against disrespecting the other two New Day members, King Woods and Sir Kofi.

While the two were busy arguing inside the squared circle, Kevin Owens decided to steal the show with his charismatic promo. He mentioned how several superstars, including Big E, Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch, claim to be the "face of Monday Night RAW."

However, Owens insisted that everyone forgets how he is still the one who runs the show. It should be noted that his current WWE contract is set to end in January 2022. The former Universal Champion admitted he had not enjoyed the best of times in recent months before pointing out how he always delivers memorable performances in all his matches.

"When I tell people to just keep fighting, it is not just a catchphrase. It is something that I believe with my heart and soul and every single week, it doesn't matter what happens to me, I will get back up, I will dust myself off, I will show up the next week and I will keep fighting. It might be for three more months or three more years, that doesn't matter. What matters is that every single time I am on RAW, you can believe that I will do everything I can to give the WWE Universe something to remember," said Kevin Owens.

Several fans have speculated that KO is AEW-bound, especially considering his booking on SmackDown right before the Draft. Many believed he was bearing the consequences of posting a now-deleted tweet that had the coordinates of Mount Rushmore.

Kevin Owens was previously in a faction called Mount Rushmore alongside AEW stars Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. His post sent social media into a frenzy, with rumors about his future starting to dominate the wrestling headlines.

KO's enticing promo was met with a cheeky response from Big E, who said there could only be one face of RAW as it's 'not Mount Rushmore.' The subtleties of this interaction helped in hyping up their main event match.

Potential heel turn teased after Kevin Owens vs. Big E on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens and Big E faced each other in a singles match for the first time. It was a solid bout between two incredibly talented superstars who left no stone unturned to assert their dominance.

Seth Rollins had offered to help Owens during his clash earlier in the show, but the latter vehemently declined. However, he hit Big E with a cheap shot during the match anyway, and Kevin Owens saw this as an opportunity to go for the pinfall.

Unfortunately for him, Big E countered with a roll-up pin and picked up a victory. Following the match, Owens demanded to face Rollins next week before profusely apologizing to the WWE Champion. Big E did not like Owens' actions and subjected the latter to a brutal Big Ending.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The final moments of RAW indicated that Kevin Owens now has a solid reason to turn heel. It can also account for long-term story-telling dating back to April 2019 when Owens betrayed The New Day while posing as "Big O."

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Which WWE RAW Superstar will benefit more from a heel turn? Kevin Owens Big E 11 votes so far