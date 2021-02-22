New United States Champion crowned at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Original Bro Riddle is the new WWE United States Champion. He won a triple threat match involving John Morrison and Bobby Lashley tonight at Elimination Chamber.

This afternoon, WWE revealed that Keith Lee wasn't medically cleared to compete for the WWE United States Championship.

It had previously been reported that WWE wanted the United States title match to remain a triple threat. Therefore, a match to determine Lee's replacement took place on the kickoff show, with Morrison winning.

The finish of the match saw Lashley put Morrison in the Hurt Lock submission hold. However, Riddle attacked Lashley from behind with MVP's crutch that Morrison introduced into the match moments earlier.

Riddle would then take advantage and hit Morrison with the Bro Derek to become the new United States Champion.

What's next for Bobby Lashley in WWE?

With Lashley dropping the United States title without being pinned, it's clear that there are big plans for The Chief Hurt Officer on the road to WrestleMania.

WWE still hasn't determined who Drew McIntyre will face for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The company has booked Lashley to be an unstoppable force in recent months, so he would be the perfect candidate to challenge McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Following the United States title match, MVP was seen speaking to The Miz backstage. Could The Hurt Business be looking to acquire the Money in the Bank briefcase from The Miz for them to use instead?

Advertisement

It certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility, and you know the old saying. Anything can happen in WWE. Something might be going down in the Elimination Chamber main event.

Are you surprised by the United States Championship changing hands? Are you happy to see Riddle hold gold in WWE? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.