New WWE champions apprehended following celebration at Clash at the Castle

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 15, 2024 20:15 GMT
New champions were crowned at today
New champions were crowned at today's premium live event. [Photo credits: WWE's X account]

A WWE official had to apprehend the new champions today at Clash at the Castle: Scotland following their impressive victory. Today's premium live event featured several title matches and aired live from Glasgow, Scotland.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defended the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match today at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The challengers were The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Cargill connected with a massive DDT on Baszler but Dawn quickly pushed her out of the way and covered The Queen of Spades to pick up the victory. The Unholy Union became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

also-read-trending Trending

Dawn and Fyre got a tremendous reaction from the Scottish fans in attendance, following the match and took some time to celebrate with the crowd. However, World Wrestling Entertainment official, Jessika Carr, had to apprehend the new champions and tell them to get back into the ring for the cameras during their celebration after the match.

Carr then took to social media after the match to congratulate the new Women's Tag Team Champions and shared a photo from their victory at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

"I felt that ovation to my core. Congrats to the new Women’s Tag Team Champions! @wwe_alba @IslaDawn," she wrote.

You can check out Carr's post below:

The premium live event in Scotland is turning out to be quite an entertaining affair. Only time will tell if any more championships change hands at the premium live event in Glasgow Scotland.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी