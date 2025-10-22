New WWE champions crowned! Kofi Kingston is NOT happy

Kofi Kingston is far from happy after new WWE champions were crowned. This week on RAW, The Judgment Day defended the World Tag Team championship against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.
The match ended with The Phenomenal One hitting a Styles Clash on Finn Balor to win the tag titles for his team. As the duo celebrated the win, The New Day's Kofi Kingston was not impressed.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted a message saying that the tag team titles belong to a team that doesn't even have a name.
"The tag team champships are in the hands of two random people who don’t even have a tag team name! Laaaawd have mercy…" he wrote.
The New Day have been constantly complaining about the state of the tag team division on RAW as part of their ongoing storyline. They have questioned RAW GM Adam Pearce over not giving them a rematch after losing the titles to The Judgment Day a few months ago.
Now, with another team taking the championship, they aren't pleased. Earlier, when WWE posted a backstage video on X of Styles and Lee after their win, they asked fans for a name for this new team.
This led to Xavier Woods replying that they are "bu*tcheeks," and implied that they would soon split up.
Kofi Kingston called out Adam Pearce
After AJ Styles questioned The Judgment Day for rarely defending the World Tag Team Championship, Adam Pearce made a title match official.
This led to Kofi Kingston calling out the GM over his alleged bias in a post on X.
"Oh, so when AJ says it, Pearce just gives him a title match. Bald Head Tyrannical a**…" Kingston wrote.
With the tag team titles now changing hands and The New Day taking shots at the new champions, it will be interesting to see if they end up landing a championship opportunity anytime soon.
