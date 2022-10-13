WWE executive and huge Bray Wyatt fan reacts to rumors of backstage heat

WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee has reacted to rumors that he has massive backstage heat in the company.

It was reported today by Ringside News that Rob already has heat backstage within WWE. The report claimed that he was arrogant and talked down to others as if he was the boss of the company.

Rob Fee is reportedly a massive Bray Wyatt fan. Fee is also said to be good friends with Wyatt, with the latter having attended the former's wedding. The new WWE Executive was also said to have previously been involved in a potential Fiend horror film that never came to fruition following Wyatt's release from the company in 2021.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to Twitter and stated that WWE officials in creative have laughed at the report and said his treatment of others has been well-received in the company.

"WWE officials across creative and the broader business laughed at reports that Rob Fee is making enemies at the company. His work and treatment of others have both been positively received."

Rob Fee responded to SRS and joked that he was hitting his coworkers with chairs earlier this morning.

"Lol we all had a good laugh at that this morning while I was hitting writers assistant with chairs."

Who are Rob Fee's favorite wrestlers outside of WWE?

Rob Fee joined the company in September, and reportedly worked on the White Rabbit teaser campaign that resulted in Bray Wyatt's shocking return this past weekend at Extreme Rules. The teaser campaign was a massive success for the company.

His resume includes writing for Marvel, working on comics for Daredevil, The Avengers, and Spiderman. Rob was also the head writer for multiple shows on Disney. He worked as a producer for The Ellen Show and MTV's Ridiculousness.

A fan recently asked Rob if he could name his favorite wrestlers outside of the company and he named numerous talents from Impact, AEW, Japan, and the independent scene. Rob included AEW stars Hikaru Shida, Daniel Garcia, Jamie Hayter, and Willow Nightingale on the list.

With Rob Fee having worked closely with Bray Wyatt to create his incredible return to the company at Extreme Rules, it will be interesting to see what they have in store for the fans moving forward.

