Who is WWE's latest hire Rob Fee and how is he connected to Bray Wyatt?

The latest reports by Fightful Select have seemingly strengthened the chances of Bray Wyatt's rumored return to WWE. The outlet reported that Rob Fee was recently appointed as the new Director of Longtime Creative. The decision comes amidst rumors of Wyatt being the White Rabbit, sparking widespread fan interest.

Rob Fee is an accomplished writer as he has written several comics for Marvel characters, including Daredevil, Spider-Man, and The Avengers. He also specializes in the horror genre and has scripted multiple shows for the streaming service Netflix.

Fee considers himself to be a huge wrestling fan as he apparently keeps himself updated with the WWE product. In fact, the recent White Rabbit teasers could be a part of his work with the Stamford-based promotion, per the report mentioned above.

It was earlier reported that most of the creative team isn't a part of the White Rabbit project, and newer sources indicate that Rob Fee is the mastermind behind the saga.

"We have been told that one of Fee’s early projects with WWE has been the direction and production of the QR code-related cryptic messages we’ve seen on television in recent weeks that has gained an incredible amount of buzz," reported Fightful.

To make things more interesting, Fee is also a good friend of Bray Wyatt. Their bond was snapped in a photo when the former WWE Superstar attended the wedding of the famous writer and his now-wife, Arianna Basseri.

Fightful also noted that he previously pitched a horror film starring Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend. The timing of the movie's release was supposedly August 2021. However, Bray Wyatt's untimely release last July was the possible reason why the plan never materialized.

With the capability of leading exciting projects and scripting long-term storylines, the professional wrestling world is set to benefit from Rob Fee's inclusion hugely.

Is Bray Wyatt behind the White Rabbit teases in WWE?

Much speculation regarding the White Rabbit seemingly pertains to Bray Wyatt's rumored return. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted various clues linked to his WWE comeback, and Rob Fee's potential role behind the White Rabbit saga has added to the curiosity.

The latest clues that lead to Bray Wyatt's path are the code 19/11 and the picture of a wolf. The latter is a tattoo Wyatt has on his chest, while the numbers are reminiscent of a hat he wore during his Firefly Funhouse segments.

It is heavily rumored that the White Rabbit will appear at Extreme Rules. Fans are already hyped to see The Fiend potentially emerge from the shadows and make the speculations come true. Bray Wyatt was also recently seen training, adding to the belief that he is behind the enigma.

