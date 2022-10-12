"Takes credit for the Bray Wyatt return" - WWE executive reportedly has massive backstage heat

WWE Director of Longterm Creative, Rob Fee, reportedly has massive backstage heat despite getting hired only a few days ago.

On October 4, several reports confirmed that WWE had hired former Marvel & Disney writer Rob Fee as the new Director of Longterm Creative. Fee later posted the news on his LinkedIn profile, stating that he landed his "dream job," dubbing his team "fantastic."

Despite this, a recent report from Ringside News claims that Fee already has massive backstage heat.

"Between telling everyone backstage [at RAW] how great he is because of Bray's return and this, he's not making a lot of friends around here. He was so arrogant to the writers, talking down to everyone as if he was the boss," a source told Ringside News.

Sources also claimed that Fee "treated assistants like pieces of s**t. He spoke down to almost every writer on staff." The new Director of Longterm Creative also "takes credit for Bray Wyatt's return," according to the report.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules

In 2009, Bray Wyatt joined WWE to kick off his professional wrestling career. He spent nearly 12 years at the Stamford-based company before being released from his contract in July 2021. During his first run, Wyatt won several titles, including three world championships.

Over the past few weeks, the company teased the return of a "White Rabbit." After more than a year of absence, The Eater of Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion last Saturday at Extreme Rules following Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit Match, revealing himself as The White Rabbit. The company confirmed that his next appearance would be this Friday on SmackDown.

