"I never understood why he was gone" - Ric Flair on recently-returned WWE star

WWE legend Ric Flair is happy that Bray Wyatt has returned to the company and also said that the former world champion is one of the classiest guys in the business.

Last Saturday, Wyatt was finally revealed as the White Rabbit at WWE Extreme Rules. The three-time world champion was surprisingly let go by the company last year but was brought back by Triple H.

On his To Be The Man podcast on AdFreeShows, Flair said he was pleased to see Wyatt back in the ring. He thinks The Eater of The World is supremely talented and wonders why the company released him last year.

"Well, talking about Bray [Wyatt], I'm happy he's back. I think he's an extremely talented guy. I never understood why he was gone, to begin with. I'm glad he's back, I think he's very talented and, like I said, one of the classiest guys you'll meet in the business today," said Flair. [4:45-5:04]

The Nature Boy also spoke about the backstage controversy surrounding his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, where he claimed that the AEW star is a tough person and can beat up anyone.

What's next for Bray Wyatt in WWE?

WWE is currently advertising for Bray Wyatt to appear on this Friday's SmackDown show, which will take place in New Orleans.

A recent report has revealed that Wyatt will only feature on the Blue brand after his return at Extreme Rules. There have also been hints of a new faction.

The former world champion was not on RAW after Extreme Rules, but a vignette featuring him aired on the show, with the words "revel in what you are" repeated in the clip.

What would you like Bray Wyatt to do following his return? Leave a comment below.

