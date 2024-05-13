New WWE signing set to compete in event outside the company

WWE offers several NCAA athletes a chance to enter the pro wrestling industry via its NIL (Next in Line) program. While many athletes have joined the company and are training to become developmental stars, one will be returning to his alma mater.

Greg Kerkvliet, a 285-pound freestyle wrestler, hopped into the WWE NIL program from Pennsylvania State University. The Nittany Lions grappler recently announced via an Instagram post that he will continue to fight for his team over joining the pro wrestling company. He shared a graphic showcasing him in the blue singlet that he has donned for four years straight.

“Let's keep it rolling!"

Kerkvliet has now chosen to represent PSU for a fifth year and help his team secure a four-peat in NCAA men’s freestyle wrestling championships. Notably, the WWE NIL signee has bagged All-American status in all four years of participation. This is twice the number of times former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar secured the honor.

While Greg Kerkvliet has chosen to walk away from WWE, several other NCAA athletes are all set to become future superstars. Right now, Oba Femi of NXT stands as a powerful NIL signee who is the current North American title holder on the yellow brand. Interestingly, while Kerkvliet has announced his exit, another NCAA athlete has teased her arrival at World Wrestling Entertainment on social media.

NCAA star all set for WWE debut after recent cameo

Expand Tweet

NAIA wrestling sensation Peyton Prussin has teased an imminent arrival in the Stamford-based promotion to its fans. The NIL signee has changed her name on all social media handles to Kendal Grey, which will be her ring name as a developmental wrestler. She also added a tweet on X and sent a warning to the entire NXT Women’s locker room.

“The NXT’s women’s locker room better watch out… I’m coming for it all…😘”

The tweet also carries a video of her NAIA wrestling career, where she is seen securing takedowns on several of her opponents. It would be interesting to see what impact she makes in the territory of Roxanne Perez and all the other female NXT Superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback