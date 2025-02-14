New WWE signing shares picture of her first check from the company; reveals amount received

WWE is the dream for many pro wrestlers in the industry. It is usually considered the epitome of success, and recently, one of the company's newest signings shared a picture of her first paycheck, revealing the exact amount she received.

The new signing in question is Jordynne Grace, who officially debuted as a full-fledged WWE Superstar at the Royal Rumble 2025. However, as she revealed on Instagram, this was not her first job with the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2014, Grace appeared at an undisclosed PLE, and considering she was paid for it, that was technically her first paycheck from the company. She received $300 for three appearances as an Extra on SmackDown, RAW, and the aforementioned PLE.

She shared the picture on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement about framing it alongside her current one, which she obviously did not upload.

"Got to frame my first WWE check alongside my current one today...keep going yall," wrote Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace's first paycheck from 2014 [Image via Instagram]

Grace's decision to join the company came on the heels of its new partnership with TNA. It is likely that Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the two leading figures in the promotion, played a huge role in her signing.

WWE recently completed the signing of former AEW star Ricky Starks

Jordynne Grace isn't the only new superstar swelling WWE's ranks. As was revealed this week on NXT, the company has acquired the services of one of the hottest free agents in the business, Ricky Starks.

Starks was a top performer in AEW and now seems set to join the black-and-silver brand. He made his presence felt just before last night's main event, announcing his arrival in epic fashion. Triple H even described it as "the beginning of what can be a future-defining shift."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Grace and Starks. They are two top talents who will certainly make an impact in NXT.

