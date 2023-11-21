Newly appointed Judgment Day leader warns Rhea Ripley after Drew McIntyre decision

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was confirmed as the fifth member of The Judgment Day's team at Survivor Series. He also addressed whether or not he's a new member of the group.

Last week, The Scottish Warrior turned heel by attacking Jey Uso and shaking hands with Rhea Ripley. The villainous group is set to face the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and a partner of their choosing in a 5 vs. 5 WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Drew McIntyre kicked off the show by stating that he isn't part of The Judgment Day, but he agreed to join them at Survivor Series because he gets Jey Uso inside a cage. In a backstage segment, The Judgment Day spoke about Rhea Ripley's decision to bring the former WWE Champion into the group.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre joined them in another segment and told Priest that he wanted to represent the group in the advantage match later on. The Archer of Infamy is the leader of the group going into Survivor Series, and although he wanted to be in the advantage match, he gave it to Drew McIntyre. After the latter left, Damian warned Rhea Ripley by telling her that McIntyre better get them the advantage.

Which team do you think will get the advantage? Sound off in the comments below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.