Newly crowned champion announces absence from SmackDown in a bold statement to WWE

Grayson Waller has sent a message to WWE ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory seized an opportune moment when they found themselves alone in the ring. They quickly ascended the ladder and successfully unhooked one set of titles to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Waller has now sent a message to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of SmackDown. In his tweet, he announced that A-Town Down Under won't be making it to Detroit asserting that they do what they want now.

"Dear @WWE, Just letting you know your champs won’t be flying to that cesspool Detroit today. We do what we want now! No regards, A-Town Down Under," Grayson Waller wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Triple H recently reacted to newly crowned WWE champions' win at WrestleMania XL

Triple H sent a message after A-Town Down Under became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at 'Mania 40.

He posted a photo alongside the Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, emphasizing that their potential is far from fully realized. Triple H also predicted that their title reign would be entertaining.

"I’m confident we still haven’t even scratched the surface on what @graysonwaller and @austin_theory are capable of. This is going to be one entertaining #SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign… #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.

Check out his post below:

Waller and Theory have formed an entertaining duo over the past few months on the blue brand. Recently, they've been locked in a feud with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

It remains to be seen if this rivalry persists, especially given their close association with Logan Paul, who emerged victorious over Orton and Owens at WrestleMania XL.

Poll : Who do you think should be first to challenge A-Town Down Under for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships? Randy Orton and Kevin Owens New Catch Republic 0 votes View Discussion