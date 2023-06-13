Newly crowned champion opens up on finally winning major title at recent wrestling event

Newly crowned champion Alex Shelley has commented on finally winning the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Against All Odds 2023.

Shelley recently locked horns with Steve Maclin for the IMPACT World Championship. The former emerged victorious and secured his first major wrestling world title in the process.

In a backstage interview after the match, Shelley talked about his feelings about finally becoming the champion. The 40-year-old said that his victory at Against All Odds felt surreal.

"It really hasn't sunk in. I'm still so revved up. My adrenals are just pumping. I'm just like a big ball of stress right now, but that's fight or flight for you. It did feel surreal. As soon as there was a three count and I pinned him, it felt surreal. It's a very lucid, waking dream. kind of sublime, like standing at the edge of a building and like looking over like, 'I don't know if I should be here right now.' My back hurts. Everything hurts."

Shelley added that he was in complete control of his emotions as soon as the bout started.

"My heart don't hurt. My brain doesn't hurt, and as soon as that bell rang, it was autopilot. It's what I was meant to be doing. Effortlessness, time slowing down, felt like I was in complete control, even when I wasn't. I was always not just one step ahead, but ten steps. I think the end result speaks for itself." [H/T Fightful]

IMPACT Wrestling star Alex Shelley said he took a long time to realize that his "best was good enough"

In the same interview, Shelley talked about what twenty years in the pro wrestling business have taught him.

The IMPACT World Champion mentioned that he had learned a lot from the people around him, and his recent victory proved his credibility as a performer.

"It'd be nice to say that I did this on my own. Twenty years have taught me nobody does. Nobody. I'm legitimately just a product of everything around me. Just absorbing that energy and learning all these look into applying them. I mean, [sic] honest to God, it's cliche, but you do your best, and that's all you can do. It took me a long time to realize that my best was good enough. Now, I've got that to prove it," Shelley added. [H/T Fightful]

